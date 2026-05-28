‘Times are hard’ for local charities, but working alongside other organisations can be ‘really special’.
That is the message from three charities chosen by Douglas Mayor Steven Crellin to receive additional support through council events.
Forget Me Not, A Little Piece of Hope and the Great North Air Ambulance Service were selected because of their links to the island and the range of services they provide.
Speaking about the chosen charities, Mr Crellin said: ‘I always tend to try and go for one small charity that doesn't really have a lot of income coming into it or is run by only a few people.
‘A Little Piece of Hope handles bereavement after child loss, and they provide equipment, travel and accommodation [for families]. It’s an ideal charity for us.
‘Forget Me Not is a dementia charity on the island, so hopefully we can give them a little bit more money. Meanwhile, the Great North Air Ambulance Service serves the Isle of Man, and a lot of people are touched by that.’
Forget Me Not currently provides three nurses, based at Hospice Isle of Man, to support patients living with dementia and their families.
Natalie Bradford said money raised would help support the employment of a new nurse.
‘Fundraising is getting harder and harder these days, and the nurse cost per annum for Forget Me Not is around about £195,000 a year, so it's a lot of money that we need to raise,’ she said.
Helen Sheppard, from A Little Piece of Hope, said the additional fundraising would allow the charity to support many more people.
‘We're going to be able to get our name out there, which I think is the most important thing,’ she said.
‘Although we've been going since 2011, because we’re a smaller charity people don't really know about us.’