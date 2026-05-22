An island-based carpentry firm answered a plea for help to fix a large memorial bench in the organ donor memorial garden at Noble’s Hospital.
The bench was installed 10 years ago in memory of ICU staff Jayne Hooper, Dave Jukes and Liz Greaves who passed away in service.
Their colleagues raised the money for the bench. It seemed fitting that it should be placed in the memorial garden as they would have undoubtedly cared for some of the donors who are commemorated there for giving the gift of life.
Diane Taylor, who founded the Organ Donation Isle of Man charity, took to Facebook to ask for help in getting the bench repaired.
Diane said: ‘Franky has done a fantastic job and would not take a penny for doing it.
‘A huge thanks to him for restoring the original back of the memorial bench and completely replacing the seat and making new legs. The seat is made out of wood from a monkey puzzle tree from here on the island.
‘Franky donated all the materials and his time and I’m sure everyone will agree what an amazing job he has done.’
His organs were donated, ultimately saving the lives of four people.
Diane campaigned for over a decade to change the law in the Isle of Man so people have to opt out of being an organ donor rather than opting in.
That law came into force on New Year's Day this year and has become known as Daniel's Law.
Diane’s charity’s initial target had been to raise money to create a memorial garden at Noble’s Hospital, but it has gone on to support transplant recipients as well.