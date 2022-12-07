Douglas will get a new lifeboat tomorrow (Thursday).
The port’s current boat Marine Engineer is being replaced after four years at the station, by a vessel very familiar to Manx waters - the RNLB Ruby Clery which has previously been stationed at both Ramsey and Peel.
A RNLI statement said: ‘RNLB Ruby Clery has a long history on the Isle of Man having been the Peel lifeboat for 27 years and then Ramsey lifeboat for three years.
‘It has been for an extensive refit to prepare her for many more years of service and we look forward to welcoming her back to the island at approximately 3pm on Thursday, December 8.’
The Mersey Class Marine Engineer came to Douglas in April 2018 and entered service for the station in August of that year, she has attended more than 40 service calls and countless training exercises in her four years of service. It is currently on its way to Fleetwood where all operational equipment will be swapped to the Ruby Clery, which is also a Mersey Class ship.
Both Peel and Ramsey have received new Shannon Class boats in the last year.
Ramsey’s entered service in May, while Peel’s began operations last October after an 18-month delay.