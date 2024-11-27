A full planning application is being drawn up to revamp Douglas promenade gardens after hundreds attended a public event.
There were 314 responses following the initial consultation on the plans while a further 300 attended a separate public display in September over two days.
Now the council is looking to draw up more detailed plans to but before planners which should be submitted in early spring next year.
A shipwreck play area, skateboard park and peaceful green haven were revealed in tentative plans to transform the area as part of a £1.4m project.
A variety of designs have been published by Douglas Council as part of the ambitious scheme which were drafted by ERZ Studio and were available for the public to view as part of feedback sessions.
Council Leader Claire Wells says she has been encouraged with the level of views received during both the initial consultation and the public viewing in September.
She said: ‘It was imperative everyone with an interest got to have their say to inform and shape our plans so a sincere thank you to all those who attended the consultation events and shared a range of feedback.
‘Working alongside the team at ERZ Studio, we engaged with ratepayers and asked them to tell us what they liked about the proposed scheme, what they were not in favour of and anything they’d like to change.
‘As an authority we may not be responsible for the overall promenade refurbishment, nor schemes such as the sea defences, but we want to play our part to manage and maintain Douglas’ parks, play areas and open spaces to high standards.
‘The Promenade is not only the shop window in the capital for anyone arriving by sea but also a key public space adjacent to the city’s main shopping and leisure area.’
As part of an initiative to regenerate Douglas Promenade, the council intends to improve two of the six Marine Gardens - Marine Gardens No. 4 and No. 5 - and Queen's Promenade Gardens.
At Marine Garden No. 4, opposite Jaks, the council’s key aim is for a play park that will create an iconic and imaginative play space all year-round, with a strong narrative to Manx history. This is to replace the popular playground that was much used until being irreparably damaged by Storm Barra in December 2021.
Feedback to the design was generally supportive with areas where families could have a picnic, comfortable seating and a range of inclusive play equipment deemed most important to people.
During public engagement, it became clear there was not huge backing for a dedicated skate park so the design will focus more on the garden element with features suitable for the wheeled sports fraternity.
The design for Queen’s Promenade Gardens - three concepts of a beach-themed garden, a maritime-themed garden and a dune-themed garden - received broad public support.
Featuring an element of water play for children, it aims to be a subtle mix of all three concepts.
Cllr Wells said: ‘From the outset of this process, the ambition has always been to create a leisure and recreation space for the whole community to enjoy and relax in, encourage play for children of all ages and abilities, provide shelters from the weather, and gardens which are preserved and restored sympathetically.
‘After listening to residents, answering any questions or concerns they had and sharing more information about the project, we are now in a position to work up a detailed proposal with a view to submitting an official planning application next spring.
‘We all strive for Douglas to be a desirable place to live, work and visit, supporting the regeneration of its built environment which is why we want to create a series of gardens with a strong identity which offer opportunities for play, activity and relaxation, situated within complementary planting and sheltered spaces.’
A total of £1.4 million has been budgeted for the whole scheme, across the three sites, and is included in the local authority’s Capital Programme.