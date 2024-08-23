Douglas promenade is set to play host to the world’s ‘largest T-Rex race’ in September.
Up to 500 fun runners dressed in T-Rex outfits will be getting their running shoes on next month to raise funds for Manx Mencap.
The 2.5km event – titled the ‘Jurassic Sprint: The T-Rex Thunder Run’ – is organised by Expedition Limitless, and is the ‘grand finale’ of its 2024 fundraising efforts for island charity Manx Mencap.
A spokesperson from Expedition Limitless said: ‘We are thrilled to organise this one-of-a-kind event. It promises to be a fantastic and fun day for all ages.
‘We are aiming to set an unofficial world record for the most runners dressed in the dinosaur costumes!
‘As a fun run, the focus is on participation and enjoyment rather than competition. Children are welcome to join in the fun and are encouraged to wear their own dinosaur costumes. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event.’
Phil Quirk, founder of Expedition Limitless, said: ‘We wanted to create something memorable and impactful for the community and our charity partner, Manx Mencap. The T-Rex Thunder Run is a perfect blend of fun and philanthropy.’
Director of Manx Mencap, Sue Byrne, commented: ‘This event is a fantastic way to raise awareness and funds for our cause.
‘The community’s support means the world to us, and we are delighted to see such a fun and creative fundraising initiative.’
The Z Zurich Foundation, who are sponsors of the event, have pledged to match all funds collected through race entries.
Ruth Adamson, Z Zurich Foundation regional engagement manager, added: ‘We are proud to support this innovative event and to double the impact of every race entry fee. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support a great cause while having a lot of fun.’
The race takes place on Saturday, September 14, and entries are now open at https://www.t-rex3k.com/