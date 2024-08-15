Plans to revamp the sunken gardens on Douglas promenade have taken a step closer after councillors gave the go ahead for the preparation of further designs.
A shipwreck play area, skateboard park and peaceful green haven were revealed in tentative plans to transform the area.
A variety of designs have been published by Douglas Council as part of the ambitious scheme and were available for the public to view as part of feedback sessions held in the capital last month.
At this week’s Douglas City Council meeting, councillors approved a motion to allow ERZ Studio to develop further concepts follow the public consultation.
In the agenda, it says: ‘In total, 314 responses to the consultation had been received and, with the agreement of the Committee, ERZ intended to take the following concept ideas forward and to work them up into initial designs for a second phase of consultation in September 2024.
‘If the proposed direction of the scheme was supported by the Committee, it was the intention of ERZ to work up the concept ideas into initial designs for a second phase of consultation in early September 2024, with feedback being presented to the Committee at its September 2024 meeting.
‘The design team would then progress detailed designs, which it was anticipated would be ready for consideration at the Committee’s November 2024 meeting.’
Assistant chief officer (regeneration) Chris Pycroft previously told Media IoM the proposals are an exciting development for the city but have had to wait for flood defence work.
He said: ‘These concepts have been created recently to get them out for consultation. We need to improve the gardens and replace the old play equipment.
‘One of the delays in renovating the gardens has been to ensure better flood protection is in place.’
Mr Pycroft wants the renovated gardens to appeal to as many people as possible which is why three sets of designs have been created.
He said: ‘The idea is to make sure there is something for everyone. We want the whole demographic to enjoy their gardens and not to lose their appeal.
‘The gardens are vital and one of the most important sites in the island. We want to make sure we get this renovation correct.’
The plans include a play park inspired by the history of Douglas Bay with a shipwreck, towers and a castle or a sand and water play area ‘bringing the beach to the promenade’.
But even if the designs are approved by the council they will then have to go through other hoops, such as planning and building control, before they can be delivered.