A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure's highways team said: 'Our paving team will be working extended hours over the weekend.
'It is planned that the team will plane out the existing asphalt surface and where necessary repair and regulate the surface.
'Approximately half of the roundabout will then be fully resurfaced.
'The junction will reopen to traffic by Sunday evening, with the south bound leg (to Richmond Hill) still closed to all traffic due to ongoing work.
'Part of the roundabout will have a temporary surface until next weekend when the roundabout will close to all traffic again to complete resurfacing and to install line marking.'