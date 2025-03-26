The much-loved annual Tower of Refuge walk is set to return on Tuesday, April 9, with walkers encouraged to take part and raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), which is marking its 200th anniversary this year.
Organised by Tower Insurance in association with the Douglas RNLI, the walk allows participants to make their way across the sand at low tide to the tower, which sits on Conister Rock.
The structure was built in 1832 at the suggestion of Sir William Hillary, founder of the RNLI and former crew member of the Douglas lifeboat.
Designed as a refuge for shipwrecked sailors, the tower has become an iconic part of the Douglas seafront – but it’s only accessible on foot during particularly low tides. The event has become a fixture on the Manx calendar since it was first introduced in 2012.
This year’s walk begins at 5.30pm, with registration taking place on the beach opposite the Bottleneck car park from 4.45pm. The event is expected to draw strong support once again, following last year’s successful walk which saw dozens of keen walkers make the journey in glorious spring sunshine.
RNLI volunteers will be on hand to guide walkers and collect donations. All funds raised will go to support the work of the Douglas lifeboat station and the wider RNLI – a charity which relies on public donations to fund its search and rescue operations around the British Isles.
Simon Cain, Managing Director of Tower Insurance, said: ‘We are really looking forward to this year’s event. As a local insurance business with strong maritime connections, we’re proud to support the RNLI and the invaluable work they do. We hope this year’s walk will raise even more awareness and funds for this vital cause.’
The event is open to all ages, although children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are advised to wear suitable footwear for the short but uneven walk across the sands. While the tide will be at its lowest during the event, organisers have reminded walkers to follow instructions on the day for safety.
With the RNLI celebrating 200 years of saving lives at sea, the walk will have added significance in 2024. The charity was founded in 1824 and its crews have saved more than 144,000 lives since. Sir William Hillary, whose vision and efforts led to both the RNLI’s formation and the construction of the Tower of Refuge, remains a central figure in Manx maritime history.
Donations to the RNLI can be made on the day or via the RNLI Douglas Facebook page. The charity is also encouraging people to share photos of their walk using the hashtag #TowerWalk2024 to help raise awareness online.