One person received medical treatment after fire crews spent over three hours fighting a garage fire overnight.
Crews from Rushen Fire Station were called to the fire in the south of the island at 2.45am on Thursday morning.
Two pumping appliances along with the duty officer were sent to the scene after the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to reports of a structure on fire.
Once at the scene, the duty officer found a blaze in a garage that contained multiple vehicles and fuel sources.
The fire service said crews ‘quickly deployed’ staff to the scene with a high-pressure hose reel to tackle the fire.
A spokesman for the service said: ‘Due to the location and size of the incident an additional pumping appliance was mobilised from Castletown and Malew Station as well as the Water Bowser from Douglas Station.’
According to the fire service, 12 firefighters used breathing apparatus, high pressure hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.
‘The neighbouring property was checked using thermal imaging cameras to confirm there was no sign of fire spread,’ the spokesperson added.