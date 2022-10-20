Dr Brian Stowell honoured with plaque in St John’s
A plaque honouring the late Dr Brian Stowell has been unveiled in St John’s.
The former Manx Heritage Foundation and Culture Vannin board member passed away in 2019.
Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin, said: ‘A small group of family and friends of the late Dr Brian Stowell RBV, TH, gathered together to mark the unveiling of a new plaque in his honour.’
Dr Stowell was born in Douglas in 1936 and was involved with the revival of the Manx language in the 20th and 21st centuries.
His outstanding contribution to Manx culture and public life in the Isle of Man was recognised by the ‘Reih Bleeaney Vanannan’ in 2008 and the Tynwald Honour in 2010.
Dr Maddrell said: ‘The bas-relief was the inspiration of sculptor and old family friend, Jane Robbins, who donated her time and skill producing the work as a way of remembering a truly remarkable man – a father, friend, and Manninagh dooie, a true Manxman.
‘Brian is remembered as a wonderful Manx speaker, musician and singer, writer and broadcaster, and as the Isle of Man’s first Manx language officer in schools.
‘His love of the language was sparked when he was still at school, where he excelled academically.’
Dr Stowell was also heavily involved with the Manx language society and the Manx branch of the Celtic Congress.
The plaque can be seen on the front of the Culture Vannin building in St John’s on the Main Road.
