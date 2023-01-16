Today was meant to see the resumption of the Dr Rosalind Ranson case, as the tribunal moves to the remedy stage.
But it has been postponed because of the poor weather.
Dr Ranson was unfairly dismissed by the Department of Health and Social Care after making protected disclosures about the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic, at the time she was the island’s most senior doctor.
When the tribunal resumes, the committee will focus on how much of a payout Dr Ranson will receive from the government for the way she was treated.
Chaired by Douglas Stewart, the tribunal’s decision was that: ‘The unanimous decision of the tribunal is that Dr Ranson, having made protected disclosures, was automatically unfairly dismissed and suffered detriments in consequence. She was also unfairly dismissed irrespective of the protected disclosures.’
In its conclusions, the tribunal said that it was satisfied that Dr Ranson’s role was ‘diminishing’ from December 2020 and then changed from April 1 2021, ‘as to amount to a fundamental breach and repudiation of her contract of employment’.
Since then the DHSC has appealed against several orders by the tribunal. However, it has not contested the overall judgment.
Alongside the amount that Dr Ranson will receive, there are still questions around the department’s disclosure of key documents, the alleged concoction of others and the outcome of the investigation by the private investigators Expol.
The tribunal was meant to resume at 10am on Tuesday and is scheduled to run for four days.