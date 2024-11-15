Scott Wilson has secured the vacant seat on the Onchan Commissioners board following the local authority’s by-election.
He outperformed candidates Nigel Dobson and Oliver Lockwood.
Dr Wilson received 447 votes out of the 707 ballots cast, with Mr Dobson earning 189 and Mr Lockwood tallying 71.
Voter turnout was notably low, recorded at just 10% of the parish.
A full round of elections for local authorities across the Isle of Man is scheduled for April.
Although Dr Wilson will only hold the seat for five months, he’ll remain hopeful that he can make immediate change.
Ahead of the election he said the village is ‘full of potential’ for progress and will listen to residents to ensure their concerns are addressed.
He also added that he would like to see The Hub and the library used more to benefit children as well as working closer with local businesses to start a work experience scheme.