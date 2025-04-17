Residents across the Isle of Man will go to the polls on Thursday, April 24 to vote in this year’s Local Authority Elections.
Contested elections will be held in Castletown, Douglas South, Patrick, Peel and Ramsey North, with polling stations open from 8am to 8pm.
Voters now have more flexibility to vote and can cast their ballots at any polling station within their constituency.
The change is the result of a successful digital solution first used in the 2021 Keys General Election in Douglas South.
The Local Democracy Service has been speaking to some of the candidates ahead of the polls opening on Thursday to find out more about them, their views and pledges.
Ramsey
Ramsey Commissioners North Ward is having an election - eight people are going for six seats.
They are Emma Honey, Pauline Johns-Garrett, Juan McGuinness, Katrina Netelat, Andrea Nolan, Elizabeth Shimmin, Margaret Webb and Wilf Young.
In the North Ward, Juan McGuinness is hoping to secure a third term.
He says he wants to continue making the board as ‘open and transparent’ as possible, highlighting his work behind the scenes on corporate governance and the improvement of standing orders.
Fellow candidate Emma Honey, who works for the Northern Chamber of Commerce, wants to see ‘regeneration and revitalisation’ in the town.
She believes Ramsey’s brownfield sites need repurposing into usable spaces and is keen to ‘co-create’ a more positive vision for the town.
Business owner Andi Nolan also joins the race in the North Ward, focusing on supporting local businesses.
She wants rate reductions during start-up periods to help prevent closures and says she won’t be ‘promising the world’ but wants residents to feel heard.
Pauline Johns-Garrett is contesting a by-election and has previously voiced her opposition to the Ramsey boundary extension.
She supports more housing but says it shouldn’t come at the expense of green fields, and brings community fundraising experience to her campaign.
Polling in Ramsey will take place at Ramsey Town Hall.
Castletown
In Castletown, there are nine candidates going for seven seats they are Tony Brown, Beth Cannan, John Cringle, William Galley, Colin Leather, Alan Leonard, Mahendrakumar Patel, Carol Quine and Laurence Watterson.
Current board chair Beth Cannan is seeking re-election and says she wants to introduce a ‘changing places’ toilet and more inclusive play equipment. She acknowledges the ongoing controversy around Market Square but says the board must do what is right for the town.
Former MHK and Chief Minister Tony Brown is also standing, pledging to review all parking in the town and ensure Market Square remains open to vehicles during the winter.
He also wants greater investment in children’s play areas.
Returning candidate Colin Leather supports an all-Island leisure rate to back the southern swimming pool and plans to improve accessibility around Barracks Square.
He also wants to lobby government for urgent upgrades to Farrants Park housing estate.
John Cringle, another former commissioner, is calling for a ‘totally new board’ and a business plan for the town’s future.
He says Castletown feels ‘disjointed’ and needs greater transparency.
Standing again after running in 2021, Bill Galley wants to see work done to enhance Poulsom Park, claiming it's an ‘under-utilised asset.’
He also plans to consult the public on the future of Market Square and improve disabled access in the town.
Laurence Watterson, a long-time Castletown resident, is focusing on better accessibility and blue badge parking.
He also wants to see improvements to the town’s shopping streets and believes the community should stop looking at the past through ‘rose coloured glasses.’
Polling in Castletown will be held at Castletown Town Hall.
Peel
Peel Commissioners is also having a contested election and has eight people vying seven seats on the board.
Those people are Katryna Baptist, Frank Crompton, Alistair Cubbon-Wood, Stuart Hardingham, Ray Harmer, Sharon Lambert, Christine Moughtin and William Otieno-Costain.
Current commissioner Frank Crompton is standing for re-election and says one of his top priorities is addressing the housing situation.
He also wants to see the town become more inclusive and accessible, and welcomes the approval of the new sewage treatment works.
Fellow board member Ray Harmer, who joined in a by-election, is also seeking re-election.
The former infrastructure minister says he wants to continue making ‘efficiencies’ to keep rates low and use the savings for community projects like children’s play areas and the Marine Parade development.
Charity worker Katryna Baptist hopes to improve youth services to reduce anti-social behaviour and wants to make the board more transparent, including the introduction of live streaming meetings.
Sharon Lambert, who is retired, also wants greater transparency and better social media communication. She’s particularly keen on tackling Peel’s dog fouling issue and reviewing parking by-laws.
William Otieno-Costain, a local business owner, supports transparency and wants to review business rates and increase charges on empty properties. He also wants to create a ‘third space’ for young people in the town.
Polling for Peel residents will take place at Peel Town Hall and Corrin Hall.
Douglas South
Only one of Douglas’ four wards is having an election, in the south constituency.
Standing in that ward is Steven Crellin, David Cretney, Karel Ver Elst and William Smedley and there are only three seats available.
Businessman William Smedley, a former parish councillor in England, is hoping to bring experience to Douglas Council by improving transparency, tackling housing issues, and restoring weekly bin collections. He also wants to see more trees planted around the city.
Karel Ver Elst, originally from South Africa, is also contesting the ward. He says the council should be run more like a utility to cut ‘vanity projects.’
His pledges include reinstating weekly bin collections, freezing rates for two years, and reviewing all council spending.
Polling in Douglas South will take place at City Hall, Anagh Coar car park mobile unit, Scoill Vallajeelt, and The Meadows Pavilion at Douglas Golf Club.
Patrick
Six people have come forward to stand for the five seats on Patrick Commissioners: Robert Anderson, Henry Bridson, Gordon Clague, Paul Craker, Leo Cussons and Simon Mellor.
Polling for Patrick residents will take place at Foxdale Primary School, Knockaloe Visitor Centre, and St James Church.