Owen Atkinson and Ashton Gibson, who perform under the stage names of Fenella Beach and Nona Binary, have organised a ‘glamorous pyjama party’event which will take place in Laxey next month.
The pair are encouraging those planning to attend to wear silk robes and onesies for a night that will include pillow fights, party bags and a ‘camp old time’.
But an online announcement publicising the event garnered a significant amount of ‘hateful’ comments, Fenella said.
They have now hit back at critics and have vowed to push ahead with the event.
Posting online, they said: ‘This is my island and Laxey is my town - I’m not going anywhere!
‘Since advertising our show on local media outlets, Nona and I have received dozens of hateful comments, telling us that drag (and our show) does not belong in this island. Well, absolutely f*** that!
‘Getting to put on my own show in the beautiful village where I grew up is a blessing and a privilege, and it fills me with so much pride. A bunch of ugly bigots cannot take that away.’
Some commenters online raised concerns that the event would be open to young children, but Fenella emphasised that the event was only ever open to those aged 18 or over.
They said: ‘The show is 18+ and that has been clearly advertised throughout. Baby-faced girlies, look out because we will be checking IDs on the door.
‘We are putting in place measures to guarantee that it will be a safe place for everyone in the audience.’
Fenella thanked all of the ‘defenders’ in the ‘cesspit’ comment sections, who ‘helped to drown out the hate’.
Signing off, they added: ‘It bears repeating - we’re here, we’re queer, and we’re not going anywhere!’