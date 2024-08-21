A video has been released by Isle of Man Coastguard showing the dramatic moment seven old mortars were blown up in a controlled explosion.
On Tuesday morning, the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team from Faslane successfully dealt with a total of seven historic wartime mortars found on just off a footpath near the Chasms.
The beauty spot had been shut for two days while the coastguard waited for the experts to come over and deal with the explosives.
Posting the video of Facebook, Isle of Man Coastguard said: ‘Earlier this morning, the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team from Faslane arrived on the island and successfully dealt with a total of seven wartime mortars that had been located near to the coastal footpath on Spanish Head on Sunday afternoon.
‘The scene had been guarded 24 hours a day by team members from Port Erin Coastguard, with assistance from Peel Coastguard Rescue Team and Castletown Coastguard Rescue Team.
‘Remember, if you see a suspicious object on the coast or at sea, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’