The below aerial photos show just some of the damage caused by Storm Darragh to two island plantations.
Yesterday (Monday), walkers and cyclists were warned to avoid the island’s plantations until a full assessment of the Storm Darragh damage had been carried out.
More than 200 trees have been toppled as a result of the storm over the weekend which saw gusts reach 80mph and left homes without power and roads shut.
It was confirmed that South Barrule Plantation is unsafe to visit and has been closed to the public until further notice due to significant storm damage.
The main car park remains open to service the Ape Mann and Laser Mayhem businesses, which continue to operate.
Today, the Isle of Man Government issued a further update, adding that extensive damage has been reported across many other plantations and glens, with hundreds of trees uprooted.
It’s been confirmed that Archallagan also suffered considerable destruction, which has forced the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture's Forestry, Amenity and Lands Directorate to close the forest and its three car parks to the public
The government said that a full assessment will take several days to complete, and it’s urging everyone to avoid all plantations until further notice for your safety.
A spokesperson added: ‘Fallen trees, unstable ground, and blocked paths present significant hazards, even in areas that may appear unaffected.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding as we prioritise safety and work to restore these areas.
‘A more detailed report will be available tomorrow (Wednesday)’.