Walkers and cyclists have been warned to avoid the island’s plantations until a full assessment of the Storm Darragh damage has been carried out.
More than 200 trees have been toppled as a result of the storm over the weekend which saw gusts reach 80mph and left homes without power and roads shut.
The government has posted on social media warning people to avoid the plantations with fallen trees blocking paths and some remaining in a precarious position.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Storm Darragh has caused extensive damage across the Isle of Man's plantations and glens, with hundreds of trees uprooted. Due to the severity and scale of the damage, a full assessment will take several days to complete.
‘For your safety, we are asking the public to avoid all plantations until this assessment has been carried out.
‘Fallen trees, unstable ground and blocked paths present significant hazards, even in areas that may appear unaffected.
‘Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we prioritise your safety and work to restore these public spaces. A more detailed report is expected by Wednesday.’