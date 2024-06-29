Emergency services have taken part in a dramatic rescue on Snaefell.
Douglas Coastguard teams were called out this afternoon (Saturday) to work alongside fire and ambulance crews in a joint operation to locate and recover an injured man who had fallen and injured themselves.
The casualty was on the side of Snaefell just down from the summit in thick mist and drizzle.
Rescue teams were helped in locating them as they were able to send a What3words location.
In order to reach the casualty the Marine Operations Centre were able to get in touch with the Snaefell Mountain Railway and commandeer a tram on route to the summit with passengers.
This enabled the transfer of all rescue personnel and equipment to a location close to where the casualty was believed to be.
The rescue teams then conducted a line abreast search down from the railway line until they located the casualty.
Paramedics assessed and treated the the injured man, before carrying them back by stretcher to the tram which by this time had been able to drop its passengers off and come back to assist the transfer back to the ambulance waiting at Bungalow halt.
The call-out came at just before 2.15pm today.