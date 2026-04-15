Since its launch in 1998, the festival has provided a non-competitive platform for young performers to share skills, build friendships and strengthen cultural links.
Organisers say the decision to pause and reflect on the festival’s future was not taken lightly, but comes with a desire to consider how best to continue promoting Manx culture in new ways.
In a farewell message, a member of the organising committee expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported the event over the years.
They said: ‘Shennaghys Jiu has been an important part of the Manx cultural calendar since its inception in 1998 and has provided a platform for many young traditional musicians and dancers to share their talents and meet like-minded people from across the Celtic world.’
The tribute also highlighted the commitment of volunteers who helped sustain the festival through fundraising, meetings and annual planning, often giving up personal time and holidays to ensure it could continue.
Thanks were also extended to long-standing supporters including Culture Vannin, Island Aggregates, Ramsey Town Commissioners, Corletts and Hansard, alongside numerous local businesses and venues. Key community spaces such as Ramsey Town Hall, along with hospitality venues in Ramsey and Peel, played a central role in hosting events and welcoming participants.
The festival’s founding aim was to bring young people together in a friendly, non-competitive environment.
Organisers said this aim had been achieved, with generations of performers forming lasting friendships and cultural connections.
As the festival now pauses, organisers say they hope its legacy will inspire new approaches to sustaining and developing Manx cultural life in the years ahead.