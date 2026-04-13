The Isle of Man Railways’ Dino Express has once again proved a roaring success.
Families and visitors flocked to take part in the immersive dinosaur-themed dining car experience during its 2026 run this weekend.
The special event, which forms part of the island’s seasonal heritage rail programme, saw passengers transformed into ‘Jurassic Rangers’ as they enjoyed an interactive journey packed with themed entertainment, educational games and prehistoric surprises.
In a post marking the end of this year’s run, an Isle of Man Transport spokesperson said: ‘Dino Express, over and out!
‘The last show for the 2026 season has finished. Hundreds of customers are now qualified Jurassic Rangers island wide.’
The operator thanked the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Manx National Heritage for their support, along with staff involved in delivering the experience across the railway network.
Throughout the event, organisers described strong demand, with themed journeys combining steam railway travel with live interpretation and family-friendly storytelling.
At points during the run, only limited tickets remained available across final sessions.
A social media update during the experience highlighted a ‘blustery sunshine second day’ as passengers of all ages took part in activities along the route, with organisers praising customers, railway staff and supporting teams including Bus Vannin drivers involved in the wider production.
The Dino Express forms part of a wider programme of themed dining car and heritage experiences operated by Isle of Man Railways, which continues to expand its seasonal offering.
Looking ahead, Isle of Man Transport has confirmed a full 2026 events calendar, including Hop-Tu-Naa journeys, festive Christmas services and major heritage celebrations marking 150 years of the horse tramway.
A spokesperson previously said the rail experiences are designed to offer more than transport alone, describing them as ‘journeys that celebrate the Isle of Man’s culture, history and community’.
Further themed events are expected to be announced throughout the year, with tickets and timetable information available via www.rail.im or via Isle of Man Transport Facebook page.