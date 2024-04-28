A drink-driver who crashed into a tree in Onchan has been fined £1,400 and handed a two-year ban.
Jonathon Edward Mullen failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 63, above the legal limit of 35.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 31-year-old to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to The Park in Onchan, on March 24, at 3.35am.
Mullen had been driving a Ford Cougar, which had crashed into a tree.
He was at the scene and described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.
Mullen failed a roadside breathalyser test, but was initially taken to Noble’s Hospital.
After being discharged, he was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he failed a further test with the reading of 63.
During an interview, Mullen, who lives at Royal Avenue in Onchan, said he had been out in Douglas and had drunk around 12 drinks.
He said he had been with his partner, but she had left earlier in the night.
Mullen said she had previously been in hospital so he had been concerned about her and intended to drive to find her.
He said he had oversteered and hit the tree, and admitted that he should have got a taxi.
The Deputy High Bailiff asked if it was known how long after the crash the reading of 63 was given, but Mr Swain said that no details had been provided.
Mullen was represented by duty advocate John Wright, who handed in a letter of reference for his client, as well as a letter from the defendant himself.
Mr Wright asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s co-operation with the police and his guilty plea.
The advocate said that Mullen had no previous convictions and was remorseful for his actions.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant he was perhaps fortunate that there had been a delay between him crashing and the breathalyser test at police headquarters, as the reading could have been much higher.
She also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.