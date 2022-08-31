Drink-driver who was four times the limit was involved in a head-on collision

By Court reporter  
Thursday 8th September 2022 5:19 am
Share
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A drink-driver was involved in a head-on collision while she was more than four times the legal limit, a court has heard.

Donna Edmunds crashed her Volkswagen Golf on Pulrose Road in Douglas, injuring her passenger.

A blood test produced a reading of 331. The legal limit is 80.

The 37-year-old will be sentenced on October 11 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that Edmunds was driving her Golf on May 10 at 6.30pm at Pulrose Road.

A witness said that the car was swerving all over the road, then mounted a kerb, before colliding head on with a vehicle coming in the other direction.

Her passenger was said to have been the only casualty.

Edmunds failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.

A blood sample was later taken, which produced the result of 331.

When interviewed, , who lives at Darragh Way in Douglas, gave ‘no comment’ responses to all questions.

The court heard that she has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate James Peterson asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to drive, to contact probation, and not to leave the island without court consent.

More About:

DouglasGolfHigh Bailiff
Share