Drink-driver who was four times the limit was involved in a head-on collision
A drink-driver was involved in a head-on collision while she was more than four times the legal limit, a court has heard.
A blood test produced a reading of 331. The legal limit is 80.
The 37-year-old will be sentenced on October 11 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that Edmunds was driving her Golf on May 10 at 6.30pm at Pulrose Road.
A witness said that the car was swerving all over the road, then mounted a kerb, before colliding head on with a vehicle coming in the other direction.
Her passenger was said to have been the only casualty.
Edmunds failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
A blood sample was later taken, which produced the result of 331.
When interviewed, , who lives at Darragh Way in Douglas, gave ‘no comment’ responses to all questions.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to drive, to contact probation, and not to leave the island without court consent.