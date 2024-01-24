A drink-driving businesswoman who was more than three times the limit has been banned from driving for five years and handed a suspended sentence.
Lisa Anne Verelst was arrested after a member of the public reported seeing her driving away from a Spar shop and appearing to be drunk.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the 52-year-old to 10 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years.
She was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of her ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
We previously reported that police received a 999 call from a civilian on October 12, at 10.55am.
They reported that Verelst had just left the Spar shop in Anagh Coar in her BMW i3 and had appeared intoxicated.
The witness said that the defendant had struggled to drive out of the car park.
Officers went to Verelst’s home, at The Meadows in Douglas, and spoke to her, describing her as unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, and having glazed eyes.
She failed a breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, she took a further test which produced a reading of 116. The legal limit is 35.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate David Reynolds handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for her guilty plea.
Mr Reynolds asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report for a period of supervision.
The advocate said that Verelst had driven a short distance from her home to Spar and had co-operated during her arrest and the breathalyser procedures.
Mr Reynolds said that his client had a number of businesses on the island where she employed people.
He said that in the last few years, Verelst had suffered bereavements and mental health issues, and that her alcohol intake had increased over a period of time.
A probation report assessed the defendant as a low risk of reoffending and Mr Reynolds said that she had not consumed alcohol since the offence.
‘She is seeking help and intends to continue with that,’ said the advocate. ‘She now has an alcohol-free life.’
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that, when suspending the sentence, she had taken into account Verelst’s previous good character, the background to the offence, and the fact that she was taking steps to help herself.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs within 28 days.