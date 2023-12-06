A 52-year-old woman has admitted drink-driving at more than three times the legal limit.
Lisa Anne Verelst failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 116 and will be sentenced on January 23 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police received a 999 call from a member of the public on October 12, at 10.55am.
They reported that Verelst had just left the Spar shop in Anagh Coar in her BMW i3 and had appeared drunk.
The witness said that the defendant had struggled to drive out of the car park.
Officers went to Verelst’s home, at The Meadows in Douglas, and spoke to her, describing her as unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, and having glazed eyes.
She failed a breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, she took a further test which produced the reading of 116. The legal limit is 35.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, with input from mental health services.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody, and granted bail in the sum of £500, with a condition that Verelst contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.