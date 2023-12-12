A 21-year-old driver has been banned for two years and fined £1,000 after he was caught driving under the influence of cannabis.
James Gordon Collister was also ordered by acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
The court heard that Collister was stopped by police on June 18 at 1.15pm, at Crossag Road in Ballasalla.
When officers spoke to him, he was described as having bloodshot eyes and smelling of cannabis.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug.
Collister was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he gave a sample of blood which was sent for analysis.
This later produced a reading of 3.9.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted and asked the court to deal with the offence by way of financial penalty.
Mr Wright said that his client had been co-operative with the police, giving samples, and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
A letter of reference from Collister’s employer was handed in.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Mrs Hughes also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs within three months.