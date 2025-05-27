The Isle of Man Constabulary has said that it is issuing warnings, not parking tickets, to motorbikes parked on the pavements of Douglas Promenade during this year’s TT festival.
It comes after images shared on Facebook sparked a wave of online frustration from visitors and residents alike, many of whom claimed to have received tickets for parking on the pavement, something they say has long been an accepted tradition during the TT.
The row erupted after a photograph showing police officers beside a row of parked motorbikes was widely circulated online.
The caption read: ‘Just for information, police ticketing bikes on the promenade. Been here for 8 TTs – first time I’ve seen it.’
The post has since gained more than 350 comments, with some users accusing police of “killing the TT” and others claiming it is the first time they’ve seen action taken against bikes on the promenade.
For many, the presence of bikes parked along the pavements of Douglas Promenade is part of the TT’s atmosphere, with motorcyclists stopping off to eat, drink, and take in the sights of the island’s capital.
One Facebook user wrote: ‘This is what the TT is all about. Bikes everywhere, people everywhere. Why ruin it?’
Another added: ‘It’s been this way for years – the police never had a problem with it before.’
But a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘We are aware of the interest and incorrect info that has been posted on social media re officers last night (Monday) dealing with parked motorcycles at the Culture Area on Harris Promenade.’
‘We would like to confirm that advisory notices were issued on this occasion. These notices are not fines.’
‘Officers attended following motorhomes and other vehicles being parked illegally the day before. The area is a Pedestrian Zone and needs to be kept clear for safety reasons as once one person does this, then others follow and when this area get busy during the TT Festival, it really will create a hazard for all concerned. As the festival gets going that parking will become a premium however, at the time of this post there was plenty of parking available nearby.
‘Whilst on this occasion we did not issue Fixed Penalty Notices, it is probably helpful to clarify that the IOMC does not receive any of the money from such fines.’
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI), which is responsible for highway policy and enforcement, has also confirmed that there has been no change to its approach for TT 2025.
A DoI spokesperson told Isle of Man Today: ‘It always aims to take a balanced and proportionate approach to enforcement over TT fortnight due to the unique pressures of the event.’
While many are calling for clarity, others have defended the actions of the police, pointing out the need to maintain clear walkways for pedestrians, emergency services and those with disabilities.
One local resident commented: ‘We love having the bikes here, but we also need to keep access routes clear for everyone’s safety. It’s not about spoiling fun – it’s about common sense.’