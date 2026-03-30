Queues formed at several petrol stations across the island on Monday after many forecourts ran out of diesel over the weekend.
Motorists lined up at pumps amid fears of rising prices, although drivers have been urged not to panic buy fuel.
On Monday afternoon, long queues gathered at the Ellan Vannin Fuels garage on Peel Road, where diesel was still being sold at 140.9p.
Drivers were also queuing at the nearby Milestone garage, where diesel is now priced at 185.9p following a fresh delivery at the weekend.
Most forecourts had run out of diesel on Sunday, with some having earlier restricted purchases to £20 per customer.
The disruption is believed to have been caused by motorists filling up their tanks in anticipation of potential price rises.
Drivers are being urged to buy fuel only if they are running extremely low.
Unleaded petrol remained fully stocked at most garages, although super unleaded was unavailable at some forecourts.
The impact of the escalating war in the Middle East has also been felt in the Isle of Man, with concerns about global oil prices contributing to the surge in demand.