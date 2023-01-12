The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Cloudy with occasional outbreaks of mostly light rain or drizzle.
This clearing into the afternoon with sunny intervals developing and the risk of the odd shower in the evening.
Light to moderate southwest winds increasing strong to gale force gradually through today with the strongest winds in the evening. Maximum temperature 10°C.
Sunrise: 8:33am Today
Sunset: 4:22pm Today
Outlook
Sunshine and showers on Friday with rain arriving for a time later in the evening. Strong to near-gale force west or southwest winds and temperatures up to 9°C.
Scattered showers on Saturday with sunny intervals between showers, moderate to fresh westerly winds increasing to become gale force and temperatures up to 8°C.