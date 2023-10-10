The linkspan at the new £70 million Isle of Man Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool was installed over the weekend.

Starting on Thursday, the major operation took place over three days and involved specialist crane ship Lara 1 carrying the pontoon, bridge and then ramp that make up the linkspan into place at the new facility, which sits just up the river from the current terminal.

Day one saw the pontoon measuring 27.9 metres long, 18.1m wide, 4.4m high and weighing 182 tonnes moved into position. The pontoon provides the floating platform to link the bridge with the quayside.

Measuring 66.5m long, 9.1m wide, and 6.5m high, the 171-tonne bridge was moved into place on day two.

The final piece was slotted into place on the third lifting day. The vehicle ramp measures 21.9m long, 16.9m wide, 3.4m high and weighs 77 tonnes.

Berthing trials are expected to take place for the fast craft Manannan in early 2024 ahead of the vessel carrying the terminal’s first passengers at the end of the March.

The new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal (Liverpool Waters)

The Manxman will undertake berthing trials in Liverpool later in 2024 prior to the start of the winter weekend sailings schedule.

Tynwald will debate next month whether an additional £10 million contingency fund will be granted to the project. This will follow the publication in coming weeks of a Public Accounts Committee report into the scheme.