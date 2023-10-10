The linkspan at the new £70 million Isle of Man Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool was installed over the weekend.
Starting on Thursday, the major operation took place over three days and involved specialist crane ship Lara 1 carrying the pontoon, bridge and then ramp that make up the linkspan into place at the new facility, which sits just up the river from the current terminal.
Measuring 66.5m long, 9.1m wide, and 6.5m high, the 171-tonne bridge was moved into place on day two.
The final piece was slotted into place on the third lifting day. The vehicle ramp measures 21.9m long, 16.9m wide, 3.4m high and weighs 77 tonnes.
The Manxman will undertake berthing trials in Liverpool later in 2024 prior to the start of the winter weekend sailings schedule.
Tynwald will debate next month whether an additional £10 million contingency fund will be granted to the project. This will follow the publication in coming weeks of a Public Accounts Committee report into the scheme.