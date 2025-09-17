A large search and rescue exercise will take place on Friday, 19 September, in the waters around the south of the Island.
It is designed to test the combined search and rescue response capabilities of the Isle of Man Coastguard, HM Coastguard, Irish Coastguard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institute and the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service. It will take place from 9.30am until 4pm.
A wide range of search and rescue resources will be deployed, including helicopters, lifeboats, and a fixed-wing spotter aircraft, to create a realistic training scenario. The exact location of the exercise will be determined by events on the day, with weather conditions and operational considerations guiding final decisions.
In the event of poor weather conditions, the exercise will still go ahead but will be conducted in a simulated format rather than live at sea.
Andy Mulhern, from the Coastguard, said: ‘Exercises like this are a vital part of ensuring our search and rescue agencies are ready to respond together in real incidents. By working closely with our partners from the UK, Ireland and the RNLI, we strengthen our collective ability to save lives and keep people safe at sea.’