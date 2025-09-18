The Isle of Man Festival of Motoring will take place this weekend with events across the island.
The theme of this year’s festival is ‘convertibles’, with nearly 300 classic and modern-day sports cars expected to head to our shores for the weekend.
After a series of closed roads run on the Sloc on Friday between 9am and 4pm, one of the festival’s most popular events takes place on Saturday when the cars will be displayed on the Douglas seafront walkway on Loch Promenade. That takes place between 10am and 5pm.
On Sunday the cars will meet at the TT Grandstand around 9am before departing for a lap of the Mountain Course at 10am.
The section over the mountain will be closed to the public between 12.30pm and 3pm.