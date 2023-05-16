The drop-off lanes outside the Ronaldsway terminal building will be closed today and tomorrow.
A cable is being run into the terminal building across the road between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.
An airport spokesperson added: 'The closed lanes will be manned, and customers will be directed to the short-stay car park (one hour free parking when parking disc is displayed).
'Buses, taxis and disabled blue badge holders will be granted access to the inner lane.
'We apologise for any inconvenience caused.'