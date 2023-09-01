A young drug driver who admitted money laundering and drug-dealing has walked free from court after being handed a suspended sentence.
Adam Luke Johnson, 26, was given an 11-month jail term suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for two years.
The car smelled of cannabis. Inside, officers found 220 Pregabalin tablets with a street value of £880. Johnson told police he had bought the tablets online and they were for his own use.
He failed a drug wipe and he subsequently tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, with 281mg per one litre of blood. The legal limit is 50.
Police searched his home in Cronk-y-Voddy and seized 181.9 grams of cannabis, valued at £3,638, in two plastic bags, and a further 79 tablets of the class C drug Pregabalin, valued at £316. Officers also found a grinder, a sealed packet, plastic wraps and £5,465 in cash.
Johnson pleaded guilty to drug-driving, possessing criminal property, namely the cash, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and two counts of possessing Pregabalin with intent to supply.
He entered a basis of plea that a quantity of the tablets were for personal use, as he was addicted to Pregabalin at the time.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers told the Court of General Gaol Delivery: ‘This is a young man who still needs help with his drug use.’
Deemster Graeme Cook told the defendant that he had ended up in a relationship which was emotionally abusive and this had made an impact on his young life.
He said: ‘You have returned to your family and perhaps you are now moving on with your life.’
Handing Johnson an 11-month jail term suspended for 18 months, he told him: ‘You have an opportunity to prove everybody right that you can leave crime and drugs behind you.’
Johnson was given an eight-month suspended sentence for the drugs supply offences and three months consecutive for the money laundering offence.
The Deemster sat as a Deputy High Bailiff to sentence him to two months to run concurrently for the drug driving offence.
Johnson was also handed an 18-month supervision order and banned from driving for two years. He will have to take an extended driving test to regain his licence.