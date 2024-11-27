A motorist has been arrested on suspicion on drug driving after they were snared as part of an ongoing police operation to clamp down on poor driving behaviour.
Officers were out in force on the island’s roads in the south on Tuesday evening as part of Operation Uplift.
Isle of Man Constabulary relaunched the operation earlier this month which sees officers step up checks on the road worthiness of vehicles and driving behaviour on Douglas roads.
Not everyone found with defects will be fined or have their vehicles seized. Instead, they maybe issued with reactivation notices which impels them to fix the issues within a certain time.
The operation was first launched in February and has now resumed in time for winter. As well as clamping down on poor driving, officers are also checking tyres, brakes, lights and ensuing they vehicles are taxed and insured.
On Tuesday evening 25 vehicles were stopped which daw one motorist arrested for drug driving and the vehicle seized. Another vehicle was seized for being unroadworthy while 12 defect rectification notices were issued.
On Monday night, 29 motorists were stopped with one vehicle seized and nine defect rectification notices issued.
The force said: ‘Don't take drugs and drive a vehicle! Drugs slow down responses and increase the chances of a collision.
‘Increased chances of a collision means increased chances of someone getting hurt or killed. Want to take the chance and drive under the influence, well we'll take no chances and you'll be arrested and vehicle seized.’