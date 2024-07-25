A Douglas man has been fined £600 for two motoring offences and cannabis possession.
Ashley Jordan Sayle, of Park Avenue, admitted having no vehicle licence and failing to notify an ownership change, as well as the drug matter.
Two other charges, of having no insurance and failing to produce insurance, which he had denied, were dismissed after the crown offered no evidence.
The 34-year-old was also ordered to pay £175 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police saw a Vauxhall Astra at Tramman Close in Anagh Coar on September 10 last year.
Its vehicle licence had expired in September 2022 and it was subsequently seized by police.
A search of the car found 0.9 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £18.
The registered keeper was not listed as Sayle, but said that he had sold the car to him.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that, when his client had purchased the car, it had been taxed, but there had been an issue with the log book.
Sayle said that he had tried to get it transferred, but had been unsuccessful and had then forgotten about it, and until it was transferred he couldn’t tax it.
Mr Taylor said that the car was still in the impound and his client would have to deal with the tax and log book before he could get it back.
The advocate said that the cannabis had been for Sayle’s personal use and also asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined the defendant £300 for the cannabis possession and £150 for each motoring offence.
He will pay the fines and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.