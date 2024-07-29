A 28-year-old Port Erin man has been fined £500 for possessing cocaine.
Luke Aaron Brown, of Marashen Crescent, was arrested after police found 0.3 grams of the class A drug during a search.
A second charge, of being drunk and disorderly, was withdrawn by the prosecution after the defendant agreed to accept a 12 month binding order.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police saw Brown and another male fighting at Station Road in Port Erin on June 6, at 10.40pm.
They separated them and Brown was described as drunk.
He was searched and officers found 0.3 grams of cocaine, which they valued at £30.
During an interview, Brown admitted the drug was his, for personal use, and said he had no recollection of what had happened with the other male.
He said he had ‘had a bad week and was going to shovel a lot up his nostrils.’
Defence advocate Jim Travers said: ‘Mr Brown made some unfortunate, but candid remarks to the officers about his possession.
‘The drug was a low quantity, for personal use.’
Mr Travers asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and said that Brown had put the incident down with the other male to a ‘play fight’.
The advocate said there had been no complaint from the other party.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Brown to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, within three months.