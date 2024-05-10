A drunk-driver who crashed while nearly four times the legal limit has been sentenced to community service and given a five-year ban.
Barry Baker was seen driving erratically and mounting the pavement, causing several witnesses to call 999.
The 39-year-old admitted drink-driving and was ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work in the next 12 months, and also to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police received several 999 calls on March 16, at around 3.57am, reporting a Honda Jazz being driven erratically.
Witnesses described the car, seen on Peel Road in Douglas, as ‘all over the road’ and mounting the pavement.
Further 999 calls were then received, reporting the Honda crashing at Woodbourne Road.
Officers arrived and found the vehicle at Hawarden Avenue with front end damage.
Baker, who was driving, was described as smelling of alcohol, unable to walk or stand unaided, and unable to speak coherently.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a breathalyser test produced a reading of 136, nearly four times the legal limit of 35.
Baker told police: ‘I’m a stupid idiot. That’s it.
‘Apologies. I shouldn’t have done it.’
Defence advocate Emily Brennan handed in letters of reference for her client and said that he had taken full responsibility for his actions.
The advocate said that Baker had been drinking at a friend’s house with the intention of staying there, and not driving.
However, he said that he had gotten into an argument with his friend and had then made the rash decision to drive.
Ms Brennan referred to a probation report which she said detailed health issues which she would not go into in open court.
She said that the probation report had assessed Baker as a low risk of reoffending and a low risk of harm to others.
The advocate went on to say that the defendant no longer had the vehicle and that, although he did have a similar previous conviction, it was committed almost 10 years’ ago.
Magistrates chair David Christian told Baker, who lives at Murray’s Road in Douglas: ‘You could have been facing much more serious charges, or not have been here.’
The magistrates also ordered the defendant to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course and to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £50 per fortnight.