A 47-year-old man who grabbed a paramedic's crotch has admitted common assault.
Lee Darbyshire was found lying in a neighbour’s garden after drinking at his own home.
He also admitted provoking behaviour and will be sentenced after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that paramedics were called to Greeba Avenue in Glen Vine, where the defendant lives, on November 5, at 11.43pm.
Darbyshire was lying on his neighbour’s driveway.
He was being assessed but then grabbed a male paramedic's crotch.
He also made vulgar comments to a female paramedic.
Police were called to assist and Darbyshire was described as smelling of alcohol and very drunk.
He was initially taken to accident and emergency, but was then discharged and arrested.
During an interview at police headquarters on Glencrutchery Road, the defendant said he couldn’t remember the incident and admitted he was extremely intoxicated.
He said he was very regretful and that it had been totally out of character, but he had been under a great deal of stress at the time.
Mr Swain said that the defendant could have been charged with an indecent assault, but it had been decided that his actions were not meant to be intentionally indecent.
The court heard that Darbyshire’s last conviction was more than 24 years ago.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that his client had significant mental health issues going on at the time of the offences, and had written letters of apology to the court and to the ambulance crew.
A short-form probation report, prepared on the day, said that Darbyshire was a self-employed businessman who employed numerous people in the island.
He told probation that he had been drinking at his home with friends from around 7pm, and had consumed six to eight cans of cider.
Darbyshire said that he could not recall how he had ended up the garden.
He said that his friends had said that he had been involved in an argument and had left the house, but not taken his phone with him.
Neighbours had then found him lying in their garden and had called an ambulance.
Darbyshire said that he had no recollection of what had happened until he woke up in a police cell.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing until May 9, saying that they would like a full probation report to be prepared so they can consider all the issues in more depth.
Bail continues.