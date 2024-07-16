A man who was found drunk on Douglas promenade has been given a 12 month conditional discharge.
Connor Schofield Shearman was found sitting on a pavement and unable to stand, on Central Promenade on June 12.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw Shearman at 7.30pm.
The 32-year-old, who lives at Westmoreland Road in Douglas, was slurring his words and smelling of alcohol, sitting on the pavement.
He appeared to have fallen over and was suffering from a cut on his nose as well as grazes.
Officers arrested him for being drunk in a public place, due to concerns for his safety.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked the court to deal with the offence with a conditional discharge.
Ms Shimmin said that Shearman was due to be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and was likely to be going to prison, so he would be unable to pay a fine.
Magistrates agreed to the conditional discharge with no order for prosecution costs.