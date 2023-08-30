A drunk man who head-butted a manager at the Co-op has admitted common assault.
Bogdan Ryzhuk shouted ‘drink drink drink’ after being refused service and broke a plastic partition at the counter in the Duke Street store in Douglas.
A bouncer from the Front Porch bar went over to the shop to intervene and restrained 29-year-old Ryzhuk.
Ryzhuk appeared in court with an Ukrainian interpreter assisting him and also pleaded guilty to provoking behaviour and property damage and will be sentenced on October 24 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that Ryzhuk, who lives at South Quay in Douglas, went into the Co-op on July 8, at 8.40pm.
He tried to buy alcohol but was described as unsteady on his feet so staff would not serve him.
Ryzhuk pushed to the front of the queue and began shouting ‘drink drink drink’ repeatedly and pointing at vodka.
He continued to repeat his request but then became more aggressive and started to punch the plastic screen at the counter until it snapped.
Part of the broken screen flew off and hit a member of staff.
The shop manager then tried to escort Ryzhuk out but he launched his head at him and butted him on the nose.
A doorman from the Front Porch bar across the road then ran over to help and put Ryzhuk in a headlock, restraining him until police arrived.
No lasting injury was caused to the shop manager.
When interviewed later, Ryzhuk admitted causing damage to the screen but denied butting the manager.
However, he said that alcohol made him aggressive and added: ‘I didn’t intend to hurt anyone. I just hit the screen to show my anger.’
The court heard that Ryzhuk has a previous conviction for being drunk in a public place in January 2023 and a caution relating to an aggravated assault in December 2022.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, but said that it may still be that a community penalty could be suitable.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.