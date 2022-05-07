Douglas at 7.15am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

Dry and bright today with variable amounts of cloud allowing sunny spells. Light or moderate northwest winds becoming light and variable this afternoon. Temperatures rising to about 15 Celsius.

Outlook

Dry again tomorrow with spells of sunshine and a mostly moderate southeast breeze veering southerly later. Risk of mist affecting windward coasts at first and again later. Highest temperature 16°C.

Dry on Monday morning but cloudy, then rain arriving in the afternoon.