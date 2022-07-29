Dry and bright
Friday 29th July 2022 6:08 am
The view from the Bungalow at 6.50am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:
Dry and bright today with spells of sunshine, and it will soon feel warm in the light southerly breeze as temperatures reach 20 or 21 Celsius.
Tonight thickening cloud will bring outbreaks of rain, then tomorrow will see further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, although some dry interludes should develop during the afternoon and evening. Moderate southwest winds tomorrow, with the best temperature 19 Celsius.
Outlook
Any rain at first on Sunday soon clearing, with sunny intervals developing.
Sunrise: 5:26am Today Sunset: 9:23pm Today
