The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry and bright for much of the day with spells of sunshine.
The strong southwest wind will slowly decrease this morning; top temperature 10 Celsius.
Rain will then arrive later this evening, turning heavy for a time overnight.
Outbreaks of rain at first tomorrow, clearing to sunny intervals and scattered showers from late morning.
Moderate southerly winds gradually strengthening through the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 9°C.
Sunrise: 8:37am Today
Sunset: 4:13pm Today
Outlook
Continuing unsettled and rather windy on Sunday and Monday with sunny intervals and isolated showers.