The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Dry and bright for much of the day with spells of sunshine.

The strong southwest wind will slowly decrease this morning; top temperature 10 Celsius.

Rain will then arrive later this evening, turning heavy for a time overnight.

Outbreaks of rain at first tomorrow, clearing to sunny intervals and scattered showers from late morning.

Moderate southerly winds gradually strengthening through the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 9°C.

Sunrise: 8:37am Today

Sunset: 4:13pm Today

Outlook

Continuing unsettled and rather windy on Sunday and Monday with sunny intervals and isolated showers.