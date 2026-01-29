A yellow weather warning for hill snow has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office.
After a week which has seen warnings for wind, rain and coastal overtopping, the Met Office has now issued a yellow warning – meaning be aware - for snow, in place from midnight until 8am on Friday.
While there will only be rain for lower levels, the showers could turn wintry on higher ground.
Forecaster George Shimmin said: ‘An area of rain will affect the island tonight and at first tomorrow, falling as sleet or snow around 1000ft and above, however accumulations are expected to only be slight.
‘Milder air moving in tomorrow morning will then lift the snow level.’
It is unclear if this will result in any road closures – such as the Mountain – or any further travel disruption.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.