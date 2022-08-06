Dry and cloudy
Saturday 6th August 2022 5:51 am
Share
The view from the Bungalow at 6.47am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast from Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:
Dry although often rather cloudy today, with just a few brighter spells and a little sunshine at times. The light westerly wind will slowly swing southwest this afternoon and freshen slightly. Top temperature 18 Celsius.
Outlook
Generally dry tomorrow with variable cloud allowing some sunshine at times especially in the south, but there’s the chance of one or two light showers across the north of the island with a moderate to fresh west wind. Then settled fine next week with plenty of sunshine and mostly light winds. Temperatures 19 or 20°C at best tomorrow, becoming a few degrees warmer by mid-week.
Sunrise: 5:39am Today Sunset: 9:08pm Today
For updates, click here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |