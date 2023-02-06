The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud today, but tending to be cloudy, with mainly fresh south-southwest winds and top temperatures of 9°C.

Sunrise: 7:58am

Sunset: 5:09pm

Outlook

Thicker cloud arriving on Tuesday often dry, just a small risk of a few patchy spots of light rain or drizzle at times. Light to moderate west or southwest wind and a highest temperature of 9°C again.

Mostly dry but rather cloudy on Wednesday with fresh to strong southwest winds and top temperatures of 8°C.

Then the risk of a little light rain and drizzle possible overnight.