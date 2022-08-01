Dry and cloudy; rain later
The weather forecast by Stuart Davison at the Met Office:
Dry and rather cloudy for much of the day then rain and drizzle arriving late afternoon that may be heavy at times. Light to moderate south-southwest wind increasing fresh to strong by this evening. Maximum temperature 19°C.
Into tomorrow, overcast with widespread hill fog and occasional outbreaks of rain or drizzle, then becoming drier and brighter in the afternoon. Fresh to strong south or southwest wind slowly decreasing through the day. Top temperature 21°C in the north of the island.
Outlook
Mainly dry to start on Wednesday then sunshine developing with the risk of the odd shower in the afternoon or evening. Moderate to fresh southwest wind veering northwest towards the evening and easing. Highest temperature 19°C.
Sunrise: 5:31am Today Sunset: 9:18pm Today
