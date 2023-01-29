Dry and cloudy, rain later
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry for much of the day and generally cloudy, then outbreaks of rain will arrive this evening. Fresh to strong southwest winds with a top temperature up to 10°C.
Sunrise: 8:12am Today
Sunset: 4:53pm Today
Outlook
Dry with sunny intervals tomorrow, then a spell of patchy rain will arrive later in the evening. Fresh to strong westerly winds decreasing through the morning, with a maximum temperature reaching 9°C.
Mostly dry on Tuesday but with a risk of a few passing showers. Strong to gale force westerly winds and a top temperature of 9°C.
Sunday 29th January 2023 7:51 am
