The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Dry for much of the day and generally cloudy, then outbreaks of rain will arrive this evening. Fresh to strong southwest winds with a top temperature up to 10°C.

Sunrise: 8:12am Today

Sunset: 4:53pm Today

Outlook

Dry with sunny intervals tomorrow, then a spell of patchy rain will arrive later in the evening. Fresh to strong westerly winds decreasing through the morning, with a maximum temperature reaching 9°C.

Mostly dry on Tuesday but with a risk of a few passing showers. Strong to gale force westerly winds and a top temperature of 9°C.