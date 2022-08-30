Dry and fairly cloudy
Tuesday 30th August 2022 6:08 am
Douglas at 7.06am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from David Britton at the Met Office:
Mainly dry and bright, but fairly cloudy today, with the chance of some sunny spells later in the afternoon and evening. Mainly light easterly winds and a top temperature of 19°C.
Outlook
Staying dry for Wednesday and Thursday with more in the way of sunshine on with light northeast winds, highest temperature 19°C again.
Then turning more unsettled for Friday and into the weekend.
Sunrise: 6:22am Today Sunset: 8:15pm Today
