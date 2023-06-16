The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry with hazy sunshine and warm temperatures, cloud then developing in the evening. Light to moderate mainly easterly winds to start, becoming light and variable in the evening.
Maximum temperatures reaching 23 Celsius.
Risk of heavy showers overnight, then tomorrow mainly cloudy bringing scattered showers with a light to moderate east or southeast wind. Maximum temperatures reaching 20 Celsius.
Outlook
On Sunday, mainly cloudy with a small risk of showers to start, becoming mainly dry with sunny spells in the afternoon. A light to moderate east or southeast wind with temperatures reaching 20 Celsius.
Sunrise: 4:45am
Sunset: 9:53pm